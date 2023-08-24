Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Suspect in 2021 Colorado supermarket shooting determined competent

A man accused of killing 10 people in a 2021 supermarket shooting in Colorado has been determined competent to stand trial, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday. A judge had ordered Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa in December 2021 to undergo treatment at the state's mental hospital after ruling he was incompetent to stand trial following two court-ordered psychological evaluations.

Giuliani surrenders in Trump election subversion case, $150,000 bond set

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani surrendered on Wednesday at an Atlanta jail to face state charges arising from actions he was accused of taking to overturn the former U.S. president's 2020 election loss. Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor and New York City mayor, was ordered to pay a $150,000 bond and not to intimidate any of his 18 co-defendants or witnesses in the case, according to court papers.

DeSantis girds for attacks at first 2024 presidential debate

Republicans seeking their party's 2024 presidential nomination are expected to focus their attacks on Ron DeSantis at their first debate on Wednesday, after front-runner Donald Trump opted to skip the event. The Florida governor, currently running a distant second to Trump, is among eight Republican hopefuls set to be on stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The former president, who holds a strong lead in opinion polls, instead sat for a pre-recorded interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, due to air at 8:55 p.m. ET (0055 GMT) just before the debate begins, potentially siphoning off viewers.

South Carolina's top court upholds state's 'heartbeat' abortion ban

South Carolina's highest court on Wednesday upheld a new state law banning abortion after fetal heart activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy, months after it blocked a similar ban. In a 4-1 ruling, the South Carolina Supreme Court found that the state constitution's protection against "unreasonable invasions of privacy" did not include a right to abortion, and that the state law was "within the zone of reasonable policy decisions rationally related to the State's interest in protecting the unborn."

Trump's universal tariffs would stifle economy, fuel inflation - White House

The White House said on Wednesday former President Donald Trump's proposal to impose new tariffs on all foreign imports would hurt America's working families, damage the economy and fuel inflation. Trump summoned his top economic advisers to his private golf club in New Jersey for a two-hour dinner last Wednesday night to map out a trade-focused economic plan for his 2024 presidential bid, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Apple endorses California bill on 'Right to Repair'

Apple urged members of the California legislature to pass the "right to repair bill" or "Senate Bill 244" as currently drafted, in a letter on Tuesday, which requires manufacturers to allow customers to fix damaged devices. The iPhone maker's move is a reversal from its years-long opposition towards access to repairs as the act would require electronic device makers to provide tools for repairing damaged appliances.

US CDC says new COVID lineage could cause infections in vaccinated individuals

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday the new BA.2.86 lineage of coronavirus may be more capable than older variants in causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received vaccines. CDC said it was too soon to know whether this might cause more severe illness compared with previous variants.

In Lahaina, one resident's daily trip to her burnt-out home to feed her cats

There's nothing left of what used to be her home. But Susie Richter still travels every morning to the burnt-out shell of her house in Lahaina, Hawaii, to feed her three cats, who survived the blaze that devastated Maui earlier this month. The first time she returned, she feared the worst for her pets.

US says stolen COVID relief funds seized so far top $1.4 billion

The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday it has seized over $1.4 billion in COVID-19 relief funds that criminals had stolen, and charged over 3,000 defendants with crimes in federal districts across the country. The Justice Department disclosed the results of a nationwide enforcement action to combat coronavirus fraud, including federal criminal charges against 371 defendants for offenses related to over $836 million in alleged COVID fraud.

As Republicans debate, Biden campaign, Trump, RFK Jr to target voters offstage

As U.S. Republican presidential hopefuls converge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for their first debate Wednesday evening, an unusual amount of political action will take place offstage.

Former President Donald Trump, leading significantly in the early polls, is skipping the debate and doing an interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson instead.

