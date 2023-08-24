Left Menu

QUOTES-What 2024 Republican presidential candidates are saying at their first debate

We cannot sit by any longer and allow the kind of spending that's going on in Washington, (because) every dollar that they spend is a dollar that these people are not allowed to spend on their children and grandchildren - and it is wrong." TECH ENTREPRENEUR VIVEK RAMASWAMY "I am genuinely worried that that American dream will not exist ...

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2023 07:07 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 07:07 IST
Here is a selection of quotes from the 2024 Republican presidential candidates at their first debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS On 'Bidenomics' hurting the economy: "We must reverse Bidenomics so that middle class families have a chance to succeed again." "We need to lower your gas prices... We will be energy dominant again in this country."

FORMER NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR CHRIS CHRISTIE "Truth and accountability are the things that we need to do to fight waste. We cannot sit by any longer and allow the kind of spending that's going on in Washington, (because) every dollar that they spend is a dollar that these people are not allowed to spend on their children and grandchildren - and it is wrong." TECH ENTREPRENEUR VIVEK RAMASWAMY

"I am genuinely worried that that American dream will not exist ... unless we do something about it. And I do think it's going to take an outsider ... because for a long time, we have professional politicians in the Republican Party who have been running from something. Now is our moment to start running to something. To our vision of what it means to be an American today. FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE On Vivek Ramaswamy: "Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don't need to bring in a rookie, we don't need to bring in people without experience." (Reporting By Josephine Walker in Washington; Editing by Ross Colvin.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

