Massive landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh, several feared trapped - TV
Reuters | Himachal Pradesh | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A massive landslide in India's Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday has left several people feared trapped under the debris, local media reported.
Television channels showed images of several buildings collapsing in the state's Kullu region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kullu
- Himachal Pradesh
- India
- Himalayan
Advertisement