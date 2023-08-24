Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate summons Hemant Soren to appear in money laundering case today 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear today in a money laundering case.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 10:51 IST
Enforcement Directorate summons Hemant Soren to appear in money laundering case today 
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear today in connection with a money laundering case. However, according to sources, the Jharkhand CM Soren is likely to skip the probe today.

ED has asked Jharkhand Chief Minster Soren to join its investigation in the alleged money laundering case on August 24. The agency has requested the central security forces and State police to provide additional forces during the questioning session of Soren.

Reacting to this, Congress spokesperson Rakesh Sinha said "ED is no more an independent agency, but it is more of Amit Shah's management agency. We are being harassed continuously, so now we will knock on the door of Court, the only option we are left with." Sinha further said that 2024 elections, the ED will start visiting the BJP leaders.

"Yesterday also, ED raided Chhattisgarh chief minister M Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor and OSD. It shows that the BJP and Prime Minister Modi are upset. The central government is using ED only for its personal interest. 2024 is around the corner, after that ED will come to their door also," the Congress spokesperson said. The ED had on Tuesday carried out searches at the residences of the Chhattisgarh CM's political advisor Vinod Verma and OSD's Manish Banchhor and Ashish Verma in connection with the alleged liquor scam. Searches were also conducted by the agency at the premises of a businessman in Durg.

Earlier on August 14, Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case. However, Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

