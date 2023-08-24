"It is a great achievement in the space sector for India": BJP National Gen Secy. Tarugh Chugh on successful 'Chandrayaan-3' landing

As india created history by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's lunar south pole, on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh congratulated the ISRO team and scientists. India has now become the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite.

"It is a great achievement in the space sector for India. I want to congratulate the ISRO team, scientists, the people of the country & PM Modi. India's Chandrayaan-3 is the first to land on the south pole of the moon," Tarun Chugh said to ANI. Chugh further said that the dream that PM Modi has taken for a strong India will come true.

"There was a time when we had to depend on foreigners, people used to make fun of us, and our scientific achievements were linked to cows and snakes. Today, India has emerged as a space power in the world. The dream that Narendra Modi has taken for the strong and visionary India will definitely come true," Tarun Chugh added. After a 40-day journey into space, the Vikram lander touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon's surface. (ANI)

