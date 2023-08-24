Left Menu

"It is a great achievement in the space sector for India": BJP National Gen Secy. Tarugh Chugh on successful 'Chandrayaan-3' landing

As india created history by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s lunar south pole, on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh congratulated the ISRO team and scientists.

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 11:35 IST
"It is a great achievement in the space sector for India": BJP National Gen Secy. Tarugh Chugh on successful 'Chandrayaan-3' landing
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As india created history by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the moon's lunar south pole, on Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh congratulated the ISRO team and scientists. India has now become the fourth country – after the US, China, and Russia – to have successfully landed on the moon's surface, it has earned a place in record books as the first to touchdown on the south side of Earth's only natural satellite.

"It is a great achievement in the space sector for India. I want to congratulate the ISRO team, scientists, the people of the country & PM Modi. India's Chandrayaan-3 is the first to land on the south pole of the moon," Tarun Chugh said to ANI. Chugh further said that the dream that PM Modi has taken for a strong India will come true.

"There was a time when we had to depend on foreigners, people used to make fun of us, and our scientific achievements were linked to cows and snakes. Today, India has emerged as a space power in the world. The dream that Narendra Modi has taken for the strong and visionary India will definitely come true," Tarun Chugh added. After a 40-day journey into space, the Vikram lander touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening, making India the first country to do so.

India also became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon's surface. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023