UAE president says he appreciates inclusion of his country in BRICS

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-08-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 13:39 IST
Mohammed bin Zayed Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates' President Mohammed bin Zayed said on Thursday he appreciated the inclusion of his country as a member of BRICS and described it as an "important group".

"We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world," he posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

