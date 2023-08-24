UAE president says he appreciates inclusion of his country in BRICS
United Arab Emirates' President Mohammed bin Zayed said on Thursday he appreciated the inclusion of his country as a member of BRICS and described it as an "important group".
"We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world," he posted on X.
