"Rajasthan govt most corrupt": BJP’s poll in-charge Pralhad Joshi tears into Congress in Udaipur

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, terming it as the "most corrupt". The Union minister, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan, arrived for a day-long visit to the desert state on Thursday. He is expected to take stock of the party's upcoming 'Parivartan Yatras', which are scheduled over a period of 23 days next month.

The Yatras are likely to be launched on September 2, 3, 4, and 5 and will culminate with a mega public address by PM Modi on September 25 in Jaipur, according to BJP sources. Speaking to the media persons after reaching Udaipur, the Union minister hit out at the Congress government for "failing to ensure women's safety" and also voiced concern over recent incidents of rape in the state.

In August, a minor girl was raped allegedly by an employee of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department at Todabhim town in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police informed earlier. He said all parties have intensified their preparations in the run-up to the assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held by the end of this year.

Taking a further dig at the Gehlot government over 'freebies', the Union minister said, "Rajasthan leads the country currently when it comes to corruption. The government, which promised to provide 100 units of free electricity, is struggling to even ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people." Earlier, in June, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced free electricity on the consumption of up to 100 units per month, ahead of the state elections.

Joshi, who also holds the portfolio for Coal and Mines in the central cabinet, hit back at CM Gehlot, who earlier blamed the "non-supply" of coal from the Centre as a reason for the state not generating enough electricity for the people. Rajasthan is among the five states that will go to assembly elections later this year along with Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)