AAP appoints Madhya Pradesh co-incharges ahead of state legislative polls

Aam Aadmi Party appointed Jagtar Singh Diyalpura and Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya as Madhya Pradesh co-incharges ahead of the state legislative polls, an official statement said on Thursday. 

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 14:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 14:57 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Jagtar Singh Diyalpura and Rajneesh Kumar Dahiya as Madhya Pradesh co-incharges ahead of the state legislative polls, an official statement said on Thursday. Diyalpura is currently serving as an MLA of the Samrala Assembly constituency in Punjab while Dahiya reprsents the  Firozpur Rural Assembly constituency in the state.

The party also appointed Amolak Singh and Amritpal Singh Sukhanand as the co-in-charge of Chhattisgarh as the legislative polls in the state are due this year, the statement added. Amolak Singh is also an MLA from Punjab representing the Jaitu Assembly constituency while Bhagha Purana Assembly is currently representing the Bhagha Purana Assembly in the Punjab legislative assembly.

Meanwhile, with an eye on the upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday released 'guarantee cards' and issued nine guarantees for the people to mention what his party will implement if voted to power in the state. In the capital Raipur, Delhi CM along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann made announcements related to employment, women, electricity, education, and health in guarantee.

It is worth mentioning that the year 2023 is going to be an action-packed year with elections scheduled to be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh as well as in the north-east state Mizoram and the southern state of Telangana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

