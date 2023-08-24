France's Le Maire: will keep lowering taxes

The French government will stick to its policy of lowering taxes for households and businesses, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

"We will stick to our fiscal policy. We will continue lowering taxes for households and for businesses", Le Maire said during a visit to the Haute-Savoie department in the French Alps. France is under pressure to bring finances into balance after Fitch in April cut the country's rating to AA- over concerns about potential political paralysis and social unrest following an unpopular pension reform.

