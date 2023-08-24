"It is an amazing achievement; was like a festival": Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on 'Chandrayaan-3' successful landing

As India successfully placed the 'Vikram' lander on the moon's south pole on Wednesday, wishes for the ISRO team came in from every corner. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit congratulated the ISRO team and said 'It was like a festival'. "There was never a doubt on the capabilities of our scientists. In the past few years, missile technology, rocket satellites for communication, the capabilities for such things have increased one by one. I remember in 2005 or 2006, we started preparing to send an unmanned mission to the moon. Chandrayaan-1 was one step, then it was Chandrayaan-2, and now Chandrayaan-3," Sandeep Dikshit told ANI.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander made the soft touchdown on the uncharted lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, taking India to where no other country had gone before. "This has been a constant process and it is an amazing achievement. Each and everyone experienced the same kind of happiness. It was like a festival. I remember when Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma went to space, there was the same kind of atmosphere. Our scientists have made huge achievements. Rakesh Sharma, Aryabhatta and Chandrayaan-3 are three milestones in my memory in space technology," Dikshit added.

India became only the fourth nation after the US, Russia and China to successfully conduct a lunar landing mission. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 14.

A GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle was used for the launch of the spacecraft that was placed in the lunar orbit on August 5 and since then, it went through a series of orbital manoeuvres before zeroing in on the moon's surface. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)