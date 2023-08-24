Left Menu

Famous 'fish prasadam' organiser Bathini Harinath Goud dies

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 15:56 IST
Bathini Harinath Goud, whose family administers the popular 'fish prasadam' to asthma patients in the city, died at his residence here following ill health. He was 84.

Goud was unwell in recent weeks and the end came on Wednesday night, family members said. He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

Goud's funeral will be held on Friday, they said.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Goud.

The 'fish prasadam' (comprising murrel fish and herbal paste) is administered on the day of 'Mrigasira Karthi' every year free of cost by the city-based Bathini family for over 100 years now. The formula of the 'fish prasadam' is said to have been passed onto a family elder by a holy man.

The medicinal properties of the 'fish prasadam' have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and others. However, thousands of people arrive in the city every year to receive the 'prasadam'.

The event was held on June 9 this year after a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

