BJP only gave pain and sorrow, Congress will retain power in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

The BJP failed as a ruling party at the Centre and as the opposition party in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Thursday.

Pilot exuded confidence that the trend of power being alternated between the BJP and the Congress will break this time, and his party will retain power.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Masuda Assembly constituency in Ajmer, Pilot said the BJP got a huge mandate twice in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections but did not do any good to the voters.

The Congress leader said the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will have a huge impact on the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “The BJP government has been ruling at the Centre for nine years. People voted for the party and gave full majority twice but they were cheated by the party. After taking votes from every class, the government only gave pain and sorrow,” he said.

Pilot said the Central government brought three 'black' farm laws, which were withdrawn after a large number of farmers staged protests in Delhi.

Escalating his attack on the ruling BJP, the Congress leader said inflation skyrocketed but the Centre did not even say that efforts would be made to control it.

“They would only come ahead of the elections and seek votes in the name of temple, mosque, Hindu, Muslim. What has the central government done for the benefit of the general public? Manmohan Singh government had brought MGNREGA and schemes for the welfare of the people,” he said. Pilot, who is the MP from Ajmer Lok Sabha seat, said he was hopeful the Congress will retain power in the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year. “BJP leaders in Rajasthan are only sleeping. Their central leaders come from Delhi and try to wake them up, but they are sleeping,” he said. Masuda MLA Rakesh Pareek, Chaksu MLA Ved Solanki and other state Congress leaders were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)