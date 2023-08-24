Turkiye's central bank raises interest rates again in another sign of normalising economic policy

Turkiye's central bank raised its key interest rate by an aggressive 7.5 percentage points, in a new sign of a return to more traditional economic policies.

The bank raised its policy rate to 25 per cent on Thursday.

The bank is continuing to backtrack from the rate-cutting course set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that has been blamed for inflaming a cost-of-living crisis.

Many households have been left struggling to afford rent and basic goods.

