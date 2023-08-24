Left Menu

Haryana Assembly's monsoon session set to see confrontations over communal violence, floods

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-08-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 16:54 IST
The monsoon session of the state assembly beginning here on Friday is set to be a stormy affair as opposition parties will try to corner the BJP-led government over the recent communal violence and compensation for flood-hit farmers.

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, has accused the Haryana government of ''running away'' from a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence.

Hooda had recently said that in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, his party will bring an adjournment motion to discuss issue of floods and the communal violence.

''Besides these, unemployment, CET exam issue, increasing atrocities on Dalits, flood compensation issue, problems faced by people in Parivar Pehchan Patra as well as in property IDs, and farmer issues will be raised,'' Hooda had said.

Haryana Minister Kanwar Pal had said the government has in the past replied to every point of the opposition and it will oblige it this time too.

''This time too, be it Mewat, flood or any other issue, we will give our reply. We are prepared to reply to all other issues,'' the Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister had said.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Indian National Lok Dal leader and party's lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala too said his party will be raising several issues in public interest in the monsoon session.

The party plans to raise matters related to pension for the elderly, problems being faced by people with property ID, the Nuh incident, floods, and unemployment.

