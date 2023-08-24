Left Menu

BJP gives responsibility to strengthen Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh booths to Jharkhand leadership

BJP National Vice President and in-charge of Jharkhand Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP MP and former President of Jharkhand, Deepak Prakash, Shahdol division Jharkhand MLA Anant Ojha has been given responsibilities in Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand General Secretary (Organization) Karamveer Singh has been given the responsibility of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh.

By Suchitra Mukherjee The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is working on a war footing for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, has given substantial responsibility in these two states to its party leaders associated with Jharkhand.

BJP National Vice President and in-charge of Jharkhand Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP MP and former President of Jharkhand, Deepak Prakash, Shahdol division Jharkhand MLA Anant Ojha has been given responsibilities in Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand General Secretary (Organization) Karamveer Singh has been given the responsibility of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh. All these BJP leaders from Jharkhand have been given the responsibility of strengthening the party in their respective divisions and establishing better communication and coordination between the party leaders and workers at the booth level.

At present, BJP has 64 thousand booths in Madhya Pradesh. BJP has appointed booth in-charge to the Panna Pramukh for election management in the state. In a message to party workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for increasing interaction with people while serving them and thereby strengthening the party through this.

Addressing more than one million BJP workers under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program in Madhya Pradesh earlier in June, Narendra Modi said that to make the party stronger at the grassroots level and to spread its good image in the hearts of the people, the process of creating more space will have to be accelerated. It should be noted that the BJP engages in this kind of booth-strengthening program before every election. (ANI)

