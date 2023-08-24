Bengal: Adhikari bats for 'encounter' policy against rapists, TMC wants FIR against BJP leader

Voicing concern over alleged rise in attacks on women in West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said an ''administrator like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath'' should be at the helm so that rapists could be eliminated through ''encounters.'' Talking to reporters outside the state assembly, the BJP leader expressed dismay that VHP workers protesting against the recent rape and murder of a schoolgirl were lathicharged and arrested by police while the perpetrators were yet to be booked.

''Utter lawlessness prevails in the state. A young schoolgirl was brutalised and murdered in Matigara recently. Earlier, similar incidents happened in Kaliaganj and Hanskhali. In all places, young girls have been violated or killed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the law and order portfolio, has squarely failed to stop atrocities on women,'' he said.

Reacting to Adhikari's remarks, the Trinamool Congress said an FIR should be filed against the BJP leader for openly advocating the ''encounter'' system.

''Criminals, who commit such barbaric acts on children and women, should be sternly dealt with. The must face encounters,'' the BJP leader said.

Drawing parallels with Uttar Pradesh, Adhikari said, ''an able administrator like Yogi Adityanath, who has treated all criminals the appropriate way,'' should have been at the helm.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar told PTI that an FIR should be lodged against the BJP leader for openly advocating ''encounters''.

Stating that Adhikari has taken oath under the Constitution and cannot advocate such violent methods, Majumdar said, ''Even in the Nirbhaya case, the due process of law was followed and it was left to the judicial system.'' ''Adhikari, being a people's representative and having taken oath under the Constitution, cannot go beyond the law of the land,'' he said.

Majumdar added the Yogi Adityanath's regime in Uttar Pradesh is marked by encounters and bulldozer politics for which it has been hauled up as these violate human rights and are against democratic principles.

''Adhikari has become the proponent for encounters and bulldozer politics which will instill fear and anarchy in society against democratic traditions.''

