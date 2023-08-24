Chhattisgarh polls: Cong chief Kharge sets up 7-member executive committee in state unit

Ahead of the upcoming Chhattisgarh assembly polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday set up a seven-member executive committee and appointed 23 general secretaries and 140 secretaries in the party's state unit.

The executive committee of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee comprises Lal Ji Chandravanshi, Shakun Dahariya, Ganga Potai, Shiv Netam, Surendra Pratap Jaiswal, Vishnu Yadav and Bhola Ram Sahu, according to a statement issued by the party.

The reorganisation of the Congress' Chhattisgarh unit comes over a month after the party appointed MP Deepak Baij, a prominent young tribal leader from Bastar region, as its state unit chief replacing Mohan Markam.

The major organisational change comes ahead of assembly polls later this year. The Congress is looking to retain power in Chhattisgarh.

