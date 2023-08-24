Congress names 4 AICC coordinators for Rajasthan Assembly polls

The Congress on Thursday named four AICC coordinators for the Rajasthan Assembly polls later this year.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan, ex-minister Harak Singh, MLA Kiran Choudhry and ex-MP Shamsher Singh Dullo have been appointed as AICC coordinators for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, a statement said.

The Congress president has also approved the proposal of attaching B P Singh (secretary, AICC) and Rajendra Singh Kumpavat (former PRO, Rajasthan) with senior election observer Madhusudan Mistry, till the conclusion of the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, it said.

Earlier this month, the Congress set up a screening committee to finalise candidates for the assembly polls in Rajasthan. The setting up of the committee followed the appointment of election observers for the state.

The Congress is seeking to retain power in Rajasthan and reverse the revolving door trend in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)