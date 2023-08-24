World News Roundup: Ukraine says it launched 'special operation' in Russian-occupied Crimea; Fukushima wastewater released into the ocean, China bans all Japanese seafood and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine says it launched 'special operation' in Russian-occupied Crimea

Ukraine's navy and military intelligence carried out a "special operation" overnight in which units landed on Russian-occupied Crimea, the defence ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) said on Thursday. The operation, which Reuters was unable to independently confirm, would amount to a rare demonstration that Ukrainian forces are able to stage ground operations in Crimea, which Russia seized and annexed in 2014.

Fukushima wastewater released into the ocean, China bans all Japanese seafood

Japan started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, a polarising move that prompted China to announce an immediate blanket ban on all aquatic products from Japan. China is "highly concerned about the risk of radioactive contamination brought by... Japan's food and agricultural products," the customs bureau said in a statement.

Investigators trawl site of plane crash believed to have killed Wagner boss Prigozhin

Crash investigators on Thursday picked through the wreckage of a jet said to have been carrying Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin that crashed with no survivors, two months after he led a mutiny against the army leadership. Investigators opened a criminal probe but there was no official word on what may have caused Wednesday evening's crash, or even official confirmation of Prigozhin's death beyond a statement from the aviation authority saying he was on board.

With Trump absent, Republican rivals trade attacks at first 2024 debate

Eight Republican presidential candidates traded barbs on Wednesday at their first debate of the 2024 election as they jockeyed for position behind the absent front-runner, Donald Trump, who derided the event in a pre-taped interview aimed at siphoning away viewers. The raucous two-hour debate offered a view of the deep challenges the contenders face in seeking to dislodge Trump from his perch at the top of the field.

Putin to BRICS: Russia is 'reliable partner' for Africa on food, fuel supplies

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the BRICS summit in South Africa on Thursday that Moscow intends to deepen ties with African countries, and that it would remain a reliable partner for food and fuel supplies. In a video link address, Putin said Russia was interested in developing "multi-faceted ties" with Africa, which has been roiled by fuel and food price rises resulting from the conflict in Ukraine.

Explainer-The next steps in Trump's criminal case in Georgia

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is due to surrender at a Georgia jail on Thursday to face charges he illegally tried overturn the vote in the state in the 2020 presidential election which put Joe Biden in the White House. WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

China's ban on Japanese seafood has more political than economic heft

China may be Japan's top seafood export market but marine products make up less than 1% of Tokyo's global trade, which is dominated by cars, so that Beijing's seafood ban on its neighbour is more of a political gesture, analysts say. China has said Thursday's ban on seafood imports from Japan was prompted by concerns about the "risk of radioactive contamination" after it started releasing treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

One killed, 16 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Independence Day

At least one person was killed and 16 people were wounded in Russian attacks across Ukraine on Thursday, local officials said, as Kyiv marked 32 years of independence from Moscow. The cities of Kherson and Dnipro, and the frontline town of Kurakhove, were hit by attacks which wounded civilians, and a farmer was killed by shelling in southern Ukraine, the officials said.

North Korea's frantic space launch pace brings advances - and setbacks

North Korea appears to have made progress in its space program, despite a second rocket failure on Thursday, but its unusually quick launch pace may be causing problems, analysts said. North Korea's second attempt to place a spy satellite in orbit failed after the booster experienced a problem with its third stage, state media reported.

BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join developing world bloc

The five BRICS developing nations will admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates, they said on Thursday, a move aimed at growing the clout of the bloc as it pushes to rebalance the prevailing world order. The expansion could also pave the way for dozens more countries to seek admission to the grouping, which has pledged to address their grievances over a world order many feel is rigged against them.

