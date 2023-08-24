Kannur University adds CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja's memoir to syllabus; LDF convenor flays varsity's 'bid to mock govt'

Kannur University has sparked controversy by including the autobiography of former Kerala Health Minister and senior CPI(M) leader K K Shailaja in its MA English syllabus -- a move dubbed by the ruling party as a ''bid to mock the government'', and criticised by the Congress student wing as ''politicisation of the syllabus''. The book was included in the syllabus as part of the revised curriculum for 27 subjects by an ad-hoc committee constituted by Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran.

An organisation called 'Save University Campaign' has filed a petition before Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of the varsity, seeking removal of the book, 'My Life as a Comrade', from the syllabus.

A syndicate member of the university, however, justified the decision, saying the book was included in the elective course for life writing, which introduces the students to the concept and makes them familiar with its various types.

He said the controversy was completely unnecessary, and the trigger for the row was the title of the book, ''My Life as a Comrade''.

Criticising the university's decision, senior CPI(M) leader and Convenor of the ruling LDF E P Jayarajan alleged that the book was included in the syllabus in a ''bid to mock the government and the university''.

''Neither the party nor Shailaja knows about this,'' he told reporters, indicating that the ruling party had nothing to do with the university's decision to include the book in its syllabus.

Jayarajan also said the Left front does not interfere with matters related to the university syllabus.

He said Kannur University should examine the matter, adding that it was ''wrong to try to ridicule the government and the varsity''.

Congress's student outfit in the state, Kerala Students Union (KSU), on Tuesday hit out at the university for including the CPI(M) leader's autobiography, alleging it was politicising the syllabus.

''There is a political agenda in this move,'' KSU alleged, and said the student outfit would protest against it.

Condemning the university's decision, 'Save University Campaign' said the book should be withdrawn as the former minister was facing an investigation for excessive expenditure in purchasing PPE kits during the Covid-19 pandemic when she was the health minister in the previous LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

''The book of a former minister who is under probe is being taught along with the autobiography of Mahatma Gandhi,'' the organisation said in a statement, adding that they have moved a complaint before the Chancellor.

The book was included in the syllabus as part of a revision in curriculum that the university undertook for 27 subjects -- an exercise that was last done nine years ago.

Curriculum committee Convenor Pramod Vellachal, who is also an associate professor at M G College in Iritty, said the book was included in the life narrative section for the PG course among the five electives provided by the university.

''This section involves the works of Ambedkar, Nalini Jameela, Mayilamma, C K Janu, T J Joseph, and sister Jesme among many others. As a person who has been very much involved in the lives of the people of Kannur, we have included the book of Shailaja teacher (as she is also known) in the curriculum,'' Vellachal told PTI.

He added that the ad-hoc panel was constituted after the board of studies was dissolved by an order of the high court.

''The board of studies was not reconstituted despite approaching the chancellor multiple times. Finally, the VC constituted an ad-hoc committee for the curriculum revision,'' Vellachal said.

A few months ago, when the English version of the book was released, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh had hailed it, saying it was a fascinating read.

''K K Shailaja, who became world famous for the manner in which she tackled the COVID pandemic in Kerala, has just come out with her memoirs. It is a fascinating read,'' he had written in a social media post on May 9.

''The story she relates of how as CM, A K Antony — stalwart Congressman — responded to her request in 2004 to help her become a full-time CPM worker is quite astonishing but it reflects Antony and Kerala politics at its noblest best, something the current BJP leadership will never understand,'' he had written.

