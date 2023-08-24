BJP targets TMC over all-party meet to finalise Paschimbanga Diwas date, Trinamool hits back

The BJP has criticised the Trinamool government for attempting to alter the state's foundation day from June 20 to April 15 alleging a distortion of history, while the Trinamool accused the saffron camp of politicising the matter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called an all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss the proposed foundation day of the state.

The decision to call an all-party meeting came just two days after a committee set up by the West Bengal Assembly to determine the day for the 'Paschimbanga Diwas' (state's foundation day) had recommended that it be observed on April 15 as 'Bangla Diwas'.

This year Raj Bhawan and BJP observed the state's foundation day on June 20.

''We are yet to decide whether we will attend the all-party meet. Second, what sort of all-party meeting is this where an assembly committee has already recommended something, and the government is calling a meeting based on that? The state government has already decided to distort history and wants the opposition to support it,'' BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya told PTI.

He said it is an attempt to appease the minority vote bank and ensure the youths of the state are not aware of the history. ''People of the state, cutting across political and religious lines, must oppose this proposal,'' he said.

A senior state government official said there has been a debate over observing the foundation day of West Bengal, and that is why an all-party meeting has been called to decide on the matter. ''On June 20, few programmes were held at Raj Bhawan observing this day, despite my writing to the Governor and expressing my opposition. Our protest was why, all of a sudden, that specific date (June 20) is being observed as foundation day. The reason behind it was unclear to us…there is no previous precedent of observation of Paschimbanga Diwas on June 20,'' Banerjee said in the invitation letter to the opposition parties.

She also said the tendency of the Centre to take decisions unilaterally is ''dangerous.'' ''In such circumstances, we have decided to call an all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss the matter and take a decision,'' she wrote.

CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim said they are yet to receive any invitation letter from the state government for the all-party meeting.

''We are yet to receive any invite. Once we receive it, we can comment on it. Second, what is this controversy over the state's foundation day? Only those interested in divisive politics will try to create controversy,'' he told PTI. Echoing him, CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said an all-party meeting on this issue is baseless. ''TMC government is stepping into the trap of the saffron camp,'' he said.

State Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said those unaware of the ''history of independence and partition will crib over issues like state's foundation day like the BJP and the TMC.'' Reacting to the statements by opposition parties, the ruling TMC accused them of trying to politicise the matter. ''The opposition BJP is trying to politicise the matter. They want to spread hatred in society. If they have any opinion, they should place it at the all-party meeting,'' TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The celebration of the day on June 20 had kicked off a storm in the state this year, with the state government and Raj Bhawan locking horns with Banerjee, accusing the BJP and Governor CV Ananda Bose of using the state's 'Foundation Day' for political gains and promoting a narrative favoured by the saffron camp.

Bose, who organised the state's 'Foundation Day' programme at the Raj Bhawan despite objections by Banerjee, said the Bengal government's concern would be ''treated with all seriousness.'' The BJP, too, had observed the day across the state. On June 20, 1947, two meetings of separate sets of legislators in the Bengal Assembly were held. One of those who wanted West Bengal as part of India voted in favour of the resolution by a majority. The other was of legislators of areas which eventually became East Pakistan.

