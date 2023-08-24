Govt got 256 applications for posts of information commissioners at CIC, reveals RTI reply

The government has received 256 applications for the posts of information commissioners in the Central Information Commission which is already working below half its capacity and all the incumbents are set to demit office by November-end this year, according to an RTI response on Thursday.

The Central Information Commission is the highest appellate authority in RTI matters concerning the Union government. As against the total strength of one chief information commissioner and 10 information commissioners (IC), it is functioning with one CIC and four ICs.

The tenure of Chief Information Commissioner Y K Sinha will end on October 3. The remaining information commissioners -- Suresh Chandra, Uday Mahurkar, Heeralal Samariya and Saroj Punhani -- will demit office in November, officials said.

In its response to an RTI query by activist Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired), the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said 256 applications had been received against the December 20, 2022, advertisement for the posts of information commissioners (not exceeding six).

Twelve late applications have also been received, it said in the response. Giving details of the search and selection process, the DoPT said that the particulars of applicants are tabulated by it and sent to a search committee constituted by the prime minister and headed by the cabinet secretary.

All the names and details of the shortlisted candidates are sent to a committee headed by the prime minister and also comprising the leader of the opposition and a Union Cabinet minister. Persons recommended by the committee are appointed in the Central Information Commission by the President, it said.

