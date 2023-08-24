Mohit Mohindra takes over as Youth Congress chief in Punjab

Mohit Mohindra on Thursday took charge as president of the Youth Congress in Punjab.

Mohindra, the son of former minister and senior Congress leader Brahm Mohindra, took over in the presence of senior party leaders Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa.

Warring, the Congress' Punjab unit chief, congratulated Mohindra and the other newly-appointed office-bearers. He emphasised on the importance of the three Ds -- dedication, discipline and dialogue -- in life, the party said in a statement.

''Everyone wants to become successful but we all must remember that there are no shortcuts to success. If you all really want to achieve success in life, imbibe these qualities and work hard to build a better future,'' he said.

Praising Mohindra for his dedication and commitment, Warring said he is known for his clean image and ability to connect with youngsters. He added that the party leadership is hopeful that he will do his best for the state and keep raising issues related to the youth. Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, said there is no place for people without the ''Congress pedigree'' in the party. The Congress is not just a political party, it is an emotion that runs in the blood. Anyone who is a part of the party that sacrificed several of its leaders for the nation must dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to preserve the value of the party and serve the nation and its people, Bajwa said.

He added the Congress has always stood by the people and raised its voice to safeguard their Constitutional rights.

The Congress is committed to the welfare of the people of Punjab and will not compromise on its principles, Bajwa said.

Srinivas BV, the Indian Youth Congress' national president, said there is no place for people who do not want to work dedicatedly for the party.

He said the Congress will provide its workers and leaders ample opportunities if they focus on serving selflessly.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were MLAs Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Sukhpal Singh Khaira and former legislators Gurkirat Singh Kotli, Parminder Pinky and Rana KP Singh.

