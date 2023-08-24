Left Menu

BRS leader Kavitha, BJP trade barbs on women's quota issue

BJPs Telangana unit posted a cartoon on X formerly Twitter with a caption that Kavitha was silent on 33 per cent reservation issue and that women did not get justice in BRS.Responding to it, Kavitha said its time to start working towards passing the womens quota bill.Its disappointing but not surprising to see the BJP4Telanganas attack on me, that perpetuates outdated stereotypes about women.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:22 IST
BRS leader Kavitha, BJP trade barbs on women's quota issue
  • Country:
  • India

The war of words between BRS MLC K Kavitha and Telangana BJP continued on Thursday over the allegation that the ruling party was not providing 33 per cent reservation for women in distribution of tickets for the coming Assembly polls in the state. BJP's Telangana unit posted a cartoon on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that Kavitha was silent on 33 per cent reservation issue and that women did not get justice in BRS.

Responding to it, Kavitha said it's time to start working towards passing the women's quota bill.

''It's disappointing but not surprising to see the @BJP4Telangana's attack on me, that perpetuates outdated stereotypes about women. The amount of time that the BJP is investing on silencing voices of dissent, is amusing,'' she said on X.

''However, Actions speak louder than cartoons, so believe me it's about time stop bullying and start working towards passing of the Women's Reservation Bill,'' she said.

Dismissing the opposition's remarks on allotment of tickets to women in the Assembly elections by the ruling BRS, Kavitha had on Wednesday said the women's reservation issue was not her domestic problem but concerns 70 crore female folk in the country.

Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy had attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS for not giving 33 per cent reservation to women in distribution of tickets for the Assembly polls.

Earlier in March, Kavitha had led a protest in New Delhi on the women reservation issue.

Meanwhile, the legal cell of BRS today filed a complaint with the state Chief Electoral Officer alleging that BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind made a statement that whether the people cast their vote to other parties or None of the Above (NOTA), he would only win the election.

''The oblique intention of Shri D Arvind is nothing but stating that you press any button, the vote would go to the BJP symbol,'' the complaint stated.

Seeking action against the Lok Sabha member, the BRS asked the constitutional authority that any inaction would give an impression that BJP ''has no limits to indulge in illegality during the ensuing election process''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023