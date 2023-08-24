US House Republicans launch probe of Atlanta DA in Trump election case
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:52 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republicans who control the U.S. House of Representatives launched an investigation of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday, as former president Donald Trump prepared to report to an Atlanta jail on criminal charges from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.
