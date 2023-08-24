Iran supports BRICS efforts to de-dollarise, president says
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-08-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 19:55 IST
Iran supports efforts by the BRICS group of emerging economies to move away from dependence on the U.S. dollar, President Ebrahim Raisi told the BRICS summit in Johannesburg on Thursday, after Iran was invited to join the group.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran very resolutely supports the successful endeavors of BRICS in line with de-dollarisation from the trade and economic interactions between the members and also making use of local currencies," he said.
