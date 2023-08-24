Dalits have faith in PM Modi's leadership, says Meghwal, as local leaders, retired bureaucrats join BJP in Rajasthan

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said the Dalits have shown faith and confidence in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the Congress is having a problem as the government has made its credibility among people.

''The schemes and programmes of the Modi government have made credibility among the people. Dalits have faith in the leadership of PM Modi and they like the schemes and programmes of the government,'' he told reporters at the party office here.

Meghwal said the government has worked at a fast pace in the social and economical sectors.

Targeting the state government, he said, ''Development has stopped and governance has disappeared in the Congress rule in Rajasthan. The state government is working to appease.'' Meghwal said the leaders from different sections of the society and retired bureaucrats joined the BJP earlier in the day.

Seventeen local leaders and retired bureaucrats, including ex-IAS officer Hanuman Singh Bhati -- the former divisional commissioner of Jaipur -- and retired IPS officer Mahesh Bharadwaj were among those who joined the BJP. Former administrative officer and Raigar Mahasabha's national president Bhanwar Naval, Bairwa Mahasabha state vice-president Lalaram Bairwa, former administrative officer Kailash Verma, former state vice-president of Congress OBC Morcha Kamal Rathore, and retired income tax commissioner Narendra Gaur joined the BJP in the presence of Meghwal, party's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh, and state president CP Joshi.

Arun Singh said the latest inductees joined the BJP becasue they have faith and confidence in the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Today every section of the state is fed up with the 'jungle rule' (misrule) of the Congress government. Therefore, a large number of retired administrative officers from the Dalit community have joined the party,'' he said at the joining programme.

''The people of the state have now made up their mind that in the upcoming elections, the people of the state will uproot the anti-youth, anti-farmer, and anti-Dalit Congress government,'' he said.

Joshi, the BJP MP from Chittorgarh, on his part said the Congress government in the state has hurt every section with power cuts, paper leaks, high VAT on petrol and diesel, and crime against women. ''All those who have taken the membership know if there is any party which gives good governance in the country and the state, it is the BJP,'' he said.

