Maharashtra: NCP leader Anil Deshmukh slams BJP's Bawankule for comments against Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh on Thursday slammed Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule for the latter's statements on Sharad Pawar.

Bawankule had reportedly said those from the Ajit Pawar faction, which joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2, still consider Sharad Pawar as their leader and, therefore, the NCP founder must not lower his stature by addressing rallies in constituencies of the rebels.

''Bawankule should make statements that suit his stature. It is our party's right to hold meetings wherever we want too. It is his (Sharad Pawar) right to address them,'' said Deshmukh, the MLA from Katol and former state home minister.

He also said those who broke away from the party must not use the photographs of Sharad Pawar.

On the successful soft-landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on Wednesday, Deshmukh hailed scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation and said it was established as part of the vision of India's first prime minister and Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

Several premier institutions established during Nehru's time played important roles in the Chandrayaan mission, he said.

''The contribution of the present Union government cannot be denied but Pandit Nehru must also be remembered at this time,'' he asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)