Not given enough time to study land Bill, say BJP MLAs, TMC denies

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:34 IST
The assembly on Thursday passed the West Bengal Land Laws (Second Repealing) Bill 2023 by voice vote even as the opposition BJP accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of rushing through the Bill without giving time to them to study it in details.

Minister of State for Finance (Independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya in her reply to the opposition said those complaining about not getting much time to study the Bill did not attend the Business Advisory Committee meeting earlier when the Bills to be taken up were discussed and did not voice their reservation. She was replying to the 'point of order' raised by BJP legislator and renowned economist Ashok Lahiri, who had suggested that the opposition should have been given five days' notice before the government moved the Bill. Echoing him, Siliguri BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh wondered why was the Bill introduced ''in such tearing hurry and said both the chief minister and MoS finance should explain the circumstances.'' Bhattacharya said the Bill, once it becomes an Act after the governor signs it, will nullify the permanent settlement Acts of the 19th century which had been drafted when the zamindari system was in force but became virtually non-functional after landlords ceased to exist.

The five regulations of the 19th century - Bengal Land Revenue Assessment (Resumed Lands) Regulations 1819, The Bengal Government Indemnity Regulations 1822, the Bengal Land Revenue Sales Act 1841, the Sale of Land for Revenue Arrears Act 1845 and the Forfeited Deposits Act, 1850- have become archaic for all practical purposes, she pointed out.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, in response to the point of order raised by Lahiri, also emphasised they (BJP) did not register their views at the BA committee meeting held few days ago and said it was already listed for being taken up for discussion and voting.

''Not a single Bill is moved in the House without being listed in the schedule and circulated among members for their knowledge,'' he added. TMC MLA Akhil Giri said the writ of zamindars doesn't exist anymore and the repeal was appropriate. ''Are you in favour of big-time corporates in farming that you are not supporting the Bill which will be in favour of small land holders and farmers,'' he asked the BJP MLAs.

''Please don't put us under glare of suspicion. Be accommodating while discussing important decisions. Take us in confidence before deciding on the Bill as lawmakers,'' Ghosh said.

In reply, Bhattacharya said, ''We always appreciate your cooperation as lawmakers.'' The Bill was later passed by voice vote and the House adjourned till Friday morning.

