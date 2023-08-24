India's Modi highlighted concerns with China's Xi on border issue
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg and highlighted concerns India has about border issues along the Line of Actual Control, India's foreign secretary said.
The Line of Actual Control has been disputed by India and China since the 1950s. They went to war over it in 1962.
