Left Menu

Ayodhya administration holds meet to discuss preparations for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony

The management of such a large crowd in the presence of the prime minister was also discussed, Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.The trust has formally invited Prime minister Narendra Modi to the event and has started preparing the guest list.According to trust officials, more than one lakh people, including VVIPs and seers from across the country, will be invited to the inaugural event.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:46 IST
Ayodhya administration holds meet to discuss preparations for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

The Ayodhya administration on Thursday held the first meeting to discuss preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple scheduled to be held in the third week of January next year.

The meeting was held at the office of the Ayodhya divisional commissioner and was attended by office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and officials of the district and police administration.

''The agenda of the meeting primarily included arrangements of parking, food and sanitation for over one lakh devotees expected to attend the ceremony. The management of such a large crowd in the presence of the prime minister was also discussed,'' Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

The trust has formally invited Prime minister Narendra Modi to the event and has started preparing the guest list.

According to trust officials, more than one lakh people, including VVIPs and seers from across the country, will be invited to the inaugural event. The temple trust along with the administration will take care of the arrangements for these guests.

Apart from the district magistrate, the meeting was attended by trust general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra, inspector general of police Praveen Kumar, senior superintendent of police Rajkaran Nayyar and Ayodhya Development Authority secretary Satyendra Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023