Ayodhya administration holds meet to discuss preparations for Ram Lalla consecration ceremony

The Ayodhya administration on Thursday held the first meeting to discuss preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple scheduled to be held in the third week of January next year.
The meeting was held at the office of the Ayodhya divisional commissioner and was attended by office-bearers of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and officials of the district and police administration.
''The agenda of the meeting primarily included arrangements of parking, food and sanitation for over one lakh devotees expected to attend the ceremony. The management of such a large crowd in the presence of the prime minister was also discussed,'' Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.
The trust has formally invited Prime minister Narendra Modi to the event and has started preparing the guest list.
According to trust officials, more than one lakh people, including VVIPs and seers from across the country, will be invited to the inaugural event. The temple trust along with the administration will take care of the arrangements for these guests.
Apart from the district magistrate, the meeting was attended by trust general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra, inspector general of police Praveen Kumar, senior superintendent of police Rajkaran Nayyar and Ayodhya Development Authority secretary Satyendra Singh.
