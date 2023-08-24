Left Menu

Another BRS MLA disqualified by Telangana HC

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-08-2023 20:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 20:56 IST
The Telangana High Court on Thursday ruled as invalid the 2018 election of ruling BRS MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy, who had won from Gadwal Assembly Constituency, for suppressing information relating to his property while filing his poll affidavit.

The High Court disqualified Reddy and declared D K Aruna, his defeated rival, as elected MLA. Aruna, had then contested the polls on a Congress ticket but is now with the BJP.

The High Court today allowed the election petition of Aruna in which she had submitted that Reddy had not disclosed in the poll affidavit the information about property that he owns and details of bank accounts in his name and that of his spouse.

The High Court also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on Reddy besides another fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed for the cost of the election petition, Aruna's counsel said.

When contacted, Reddy claimed that he does not have any information about the (High Court) order, adding that he will go for an appeal against it, including in the Supreme Court.

Earlier on July 25, the High Court had set aside the election of another ruling BRS MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao from Kothagudem Assembly constituency in 2018 for suppressing information relating to his immovable assets while filing Form-26 affidavit during the polls. He subsequently approached the Supreme Court that stayed the High Court order.

