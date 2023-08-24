Harivansh avoiding JD(U) meetings; PM may have asked him to do so: Lalan

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Thursday charged Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh with giving party meetings the slip ''under instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi'' ever since Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar junked the BJP.

Lalan made the allegation a day after he constituted the JD(U)'s national executive, which had nearly 100 members, including all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, with the notable exception of Harivansh.

''Harivansh has made it a point to skip all meetings of the party ever since we quit the NDA on August 9 last year. Not only that, he has stopped turning up at the parliamentary party meeting which we hold every Wednesday while the House is in session,'' the JD(U) chief told reporters here.

''It is possible that Harivansh has been asked to skip meetings of the JD(U) by none else than the prime minister. However, it needs to be kept in mind that it was not the BJP that made him the Deputy Chairperson of Rajya Sabha,'' said Lalan.

Stating that the BJP did not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha, he said Harivansh got the post thanks to intense lobbying with other regional parties by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He also turned down suggestions that the journalist-turned-politician might be maintaining distance from party meetings because he holds a constitutional post.

''Before August 9, 2022, he always attended party meetings,'' pointed out the JD(U) chief. Harivansh, who is serving his second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha, became the Deputy Chairman in 2018.

''May be, he is now acting as per the directions of the prime minister, who must have asked him to stay away from party meetings,'' remarked Lalan, adding cryptically, ''technically, he cannot as of now exit the JD(U)''.

Once a confidant of Kumar, the JD(U)'s supreme leader, Harivansh has of late been drawing flak from the party on account of actions like participation in the inauguration of the new Parliament building despite the opposition's boycott.

Asked about K C Tyagi, who was omitted from the list of office bearers announced in March but designated as special advisor and chief spokesman soon afterwards and has been included in the national executive, Lalan asserted that the veteran socialist ''makes it a point to attend all party meetings''.

He also expressed outrage when asked to comment on allegations by a number of BJP leaders that law and order in Bihar had become comparable to Pakistan.

''This is all part of BJP's strategy to communally polarise the electorate. The Karnataka assembly election campaign saw none other than the prime minister seeking votes in the name of Bajrang Bali. Lord Hanuman seemed to have become displeased with the antics as the BJP ended up suffering a huge defeat. The party will meet a similar fate in the Lok Sabha polls,'' said Lalan.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP spokesman Nikhil Anand issued a statement accusing Lalan of ''needlessly dragging the name of the prime minister'' and having ''become a spokesperson of alliance partner RJD and its leaders Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav''.

''The JD(U) is on the verge of disintegration. But people like Lalan Singh are hardly worried. He is humiliating a towering intellectual like Harivansh in a manner that reminds us of the shabby treatment meted out to stalwarts like George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav and RCP Singh by Nitish Kumar,'' alleged the BJP spokesperson.

