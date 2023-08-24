Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:10 IST
BJP workers protests outside Salt Lake office
BJP workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the party office in Salt Lake over the appointment of a new mandal president in West Midnapore district.

The BJP leadership, however, did not attach much importance to the incident and dubbed it a ''trivial matter.'' A handful of BJP workers, carrying party flags, shouted slogans against the district leadership over the appointment of the mandal president (local unit).

''This was a minor issue. Nothing major, the grievances will be looked into,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Last week, a group of BJP workers protested in front of the Salt Lake office, demanding the removal of a newly appointed district president of BJP's Mathurapur district unit.

Similar protests have been witnessed in various districts, where party presidents were recently replaced after the rural polls debacle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

