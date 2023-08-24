“ED hatching conspiracy to defame developing image of Jharkhand”: Congress leader Rakesh Sinha

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with an alleged money laundering case, Congress leader Rakesh Sinha accused the federal agency of "hatching a conspiracy" to defame the developing image of the state. "A planned conspiracy is being hatched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to defame the development of the state...Ever since the formation of the grand alliance in the state, Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some administrative officials of the state are constantly being harassed by the ED...CM said that we would seek the help of the court...," the Congress leader Sinha said while speaking to ANI.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), earlier asked Soren to appear on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case. The agency also requested the central security forces and State police to provide additional forces during the questioning session of Soren.

However, Soren did not join the investigation today. "ED is no longer an independent agency, but it is more of Amit Shah's management agency. We are being harassed continuously, so now we will knock on the door of Court, the only option we are left with," Sinha added.

Earlier on August 14, Soren was summoned by the ED in connection with an alleged land scam case. However, Soren did not join the central agency probe citing he was busy with the preparation of the Independence Day celebration in the state. He further stated that the central agencies were targeting him because he was not aligning with the central government.

The chief minister has also mentioned that he has provided the details of his movable and immovable assets to CBI in an enquiry directed by Lokpal against his father Shibu Soren in 2020. ED may obtain the details from CBI. (ANI)

