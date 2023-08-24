TMC women's wing to reach out to thousands on 'Raksha Bandhan'

Trinamool Congress women's wing will observe Raksha Bandhan in a big way across the state on August 30, party's women's wing state president Chandrima Bhattacharya said on Thursday. Bhattacharya, an important minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, said on August 26, the party will stage a demonstration in Bidhan Nagar to protest atrocities on women in Manipur.

''Trinamool Mahila Congress members will converge at Central Park in Salt Lake to register their protest against attacks and atrocities on women in Manipur,'' she added.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, Trinamool Mahila Congress activists will fan out in different blocks of the state and in Kolkata to tie rakhis on the hands of sisters in 10,000 households, she said.

''Named 'Abichhinno Bandhan' (bonding which can never be severed), our members will reach out to at least 20 houses in a block to tie the threads of friendship on the wrists of their sisters. This will be our message against the ideology of hatred, division and casteism,'' she said. Apart from the 10,000 houses in blocks, all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and other cities in the state will be covered by the TMC women's wing members, she added.

''No power on earth can separate people and cause fissures among us on the basis of religion and caste. We want to re-assert that message,'' she said.

