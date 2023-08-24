Congress will form government again in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that Congress will return to power and will form the government in the upcoming assembly election which is scheduled to be held later this year. Speaking to reporters in Ajmer, Sachin Pilot said," Looking at the energy here, I can say that Congress will repeat government in Rajasthan. The public is not ready to trust the BJP. Na neeti hai aur na hi neeyat hai (They don't have policies or intentions)."

Earlier today Union Minister Pralhad Joshi came down heavily on the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan, terming it as the "most corrupt".Union minister, who is also the BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan, arrived for a day-long visit to the desert state on Thursday. "Rajasthan leads the country currently when it comes to corruption. The government, which promised to provide 100 units of free electricity, is struggling to even ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people," Union Minister Joshi said.

Earlier, in June, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced free electricity on the consumption of up to 100 units per month, ahead of the state elections. Rajasthan is scheduled to go to the polls later this year with the BJP and the incumbent Congress locked in a straight fight.

In 2018 the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. The Congress led by Ashok Gehlot formed the government with the support of Independents and the BSP. (ANI)

