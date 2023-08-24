Left Menu

Russia's Putin sends condolences over crash, says Prigozhin was 'talented businessman'

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-08-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:50 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a talented businessman on Thursday and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in a plane crash a day earlier.

Putin added in televised comments that it was necessary to await the outcome of the official investigation into the crash, in which all 10 people on board were killed, saying the examination would take some time.

