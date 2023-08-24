69th National Awards: Stalin questions recognition for "The Kashmir Files"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday greeted those from his state winning recognition at the 69th National Awards announced today but questioned ''The Kashmir Files'' being selected for an award for national integration.

The dignity of national awards should not be impacted for ''cheap politics,'' he said. In a social media post, Stalin, president of the ruling DMK in the state, expressed shock over the Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri-directed film winning the award.

He lauded singer Shreya Ghosal, musician Srikanth Deva and the crews of 'Kadaisi Vivasayi'' and ''Sirpigalin Sirpangal'' for winning awards in respective categories.

''On the other side, it is shocking that the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration has been announced for a film boycotted by non-partisan film critics as controversial,'' he said without naming The Kashmir Files.'' He said awards given for literary works and films should be apolitical as only this will hold them high in posterity.

''The dignity of national awards should not be scuttled for cheap politics,'' the CM added.

