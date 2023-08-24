Georgia prosecutor wants October start for Trump election trial -filing
The Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor pursuing election subversion charges against Donald Trump has proposed an Oct. 23, 2023 start for a trial against the former U.S. president and his 18 co-defendants, a court filing showed on Thursday.
