All India Joint Convention of Workers and Farmers held in Delhi
- Country:
- India
A workers' and farmers' joint convention on Thursday recognised the 13-month struggle against the three farm laws, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, that demonstrated the farmers' resolve against adversity.
The All India Joint Convention of Workers and Farmers was held at Talkatora Stadium here.
''The convention recognised the historic 13-month-long struggle led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha against the three farm laws that demonstrated the farmers' resolve against adversity, including oppression, abuses, harsh weather, and the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement.
The convention raised the challenges faced by the workers and labourers, pointing to rising unemployment, declining job security and increasing prices of essential goods. It also highlighted the erosion of workers' rights through the new labour codes and the deteriorating condition of agricultural and migrant workers who lack social security and are pushed into poverty, the Morcha said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Mumbai reports 10 new cases, one death
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more
COVID-19: Maharashtra recorded new Omicron sub-variant in May, but no need to worry: Official
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
Samyukta Kisan Morcha writes to president, seeks land for farmers' memorial at Singhu border