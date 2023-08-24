All India Joint Convention of Workers and Farmers held in Delhi

A workers' and farmers' joint convention on Thursday recognised the 13-month struggle against the three farm laws, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, that demonstrated the farmers' resolve against adversity.

The All India Joint Convention of Workers and Farmers was held at Talkatora Stadium here.

''The convention recognised the historic 13-month-long struggle led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha against the three farm laws that demonstrated the farmers' resolve against adversity, including oppression, abuses, harsh weather, and the COVID-19 pandemic,'' the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said in a statement.

The convention raised the challenges faced by the workers and labourers, pointing to rising unemployment, declining job security and increasing prices of essential goods. It also highlighted the erosion of workers' rights through the new labour codes and the deteriorating condition of agricultural and migrant workers who lack social security and are pushed into poverty, the Morcha said.

