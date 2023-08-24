INDIA alliance logo to be unveiled at coalition's meeting in Mumbai next week

Left Menu

Besides top leaders like Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states will participate in the conclave, Raut said.He claimed there is a lot of excitement about the opposition gathering and journalists from 38 international organizations have shown interest in covering the event.The INDIA blocs first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July.

The logo of INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties that seek to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will be unveiled at its meeting in Mumbai next week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday.

He said leaders from 28 opposition outfits, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, will participate in the third meeting of the bloc on August 31 and September 1 that will take place in Grand Hyatt, a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai.

There is a possibility that new political parties, especially from northeast India, will take part in the two-day gathering, said the Rajya Sabha MP.

The meeting will be hosted by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Raut said.

"The INDIA (alliance) logo will be unveiled (during the meeting). Discussions are on for the same. We are trying to reach out to 140 crore Indians. The logo will symbolise the country, its unity, and reflect the energy needed to keep the country together," he told reporters.

Besides top leaders like Kharge, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of six non-BJP-ruled states will participate in the conclave, Raut said.

He claimed there is a lot of excitement about the opposition gathering and journalists from 38 international organizations have shown interest in covering the event.

The INDIA bloc's first meeting was held in Patna in June, while the second one took place in Bengaluru in mid-July. The Bengaluru conclave had finalised the name of the bloc - Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

