Vijayan lists out govt achievements during bypoll campaign in Puthuppally, seeks vote for LDF candidate

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) citing lack of development in its stronghold Puthuppally, which is headed for by-election on September 5.

Addressing a massive gathering at Puthuppally and Ayarkunnam in the constituency, Vijayan listed out the achievements of the LDF regime on all sectors and said the situation of Kerala during the previous UDF government seven years ago was pathetic.

The senior CPI(M) leader, while seeking the support of Puthuppally voters for the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate, Jaick C Thomas, said development is only possible when one is committed to the society.

Vijayan raked up the development discussion in the byelection campaign in a bid to override the sympathy wave expected by the UDF. The by-election to the seat was necessitated due to senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy's demise on July 18 after battling cancer.

He said in this election, the development in Puthuppally and adjacent regions will be discussed but some people don't want that to happen.

''The people know the real situation of the constituency and it will reflect in the election,'' Vijayan said, adding that the situation of Kerala before the Left front came to power was pathetic.

Before 2016, people used to think that no development was possible in Kerala. However, after we came to power, we brought change, Vijayan said, adding that the UDF apathy delayed many major projects in the state.

He added that the Left government overcame the obstacles and mismanagement of the UDF and implemented major projects, including national highways and GAIL pipeline, among others after holding discussions and providing proper compensation to the local residents.

''Development is possible only if you have commitment towards the society. The lackadaisical attitude of the Congress delayed many major projects in the state,'' Vijayan said.

He also lashed out at the UDF parliamentarians saying they refuse to speak for Kerala in front of the Union government and pointed out the Kidangoor panchayat matter. Last week, UDF secured power in Kidangoor panchayat in the district with the support of BJP members.

While the UDF has fielded Chandy Oommen, son of Oommen Chandy, from the constituency, the BJP had announced the party's Kottayam district president, G Lijinlal, as its nominee.

The by-election will be held on September 5 and the results will be announced on September 8.

