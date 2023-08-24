"BJP does not believe in giving rights to people of Ladakh...": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the BJP-led government at the Centre does not believe in giving the rights to the people of Ladakh. He said that the powers of people electing the representatives in Union Territory have been minimized after Ladakh became a UT after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

While interacting with the locals in Kargil, Rahul Gandhi said," Modi government favours one or two people. They are giving the wealth of this country to these one or two people. The reason you are not given rights is that the BJP government wants to take away what is yours." "There is huge solar potential energy in Ladakh but they want to hand it to Mr Adani. They don't want to give you rights, to give you the ability to decide your own government and representative. Bureaucracy is taking decisions here and not the people of Ladakh," he added.

Rahul Gandhi further stated that Congress will win the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. "Which party had a downfall in Karnataka and Himachal? We will win upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana," he said.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Leh to begin his two-day visit to the Union Territory on August 17 and later decided to extend his tour till August 25. Earlier Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday interacted with Army veterans in the main market here.

He also paid tribute to his father and former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, on his 79th birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Lake in Ladakh on August 20. (ANI)

