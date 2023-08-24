Left Menu

US embassy officials meet former J-K deputy CM Nirmal Singh in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-08-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 23:54 IST
US Embassy officials Gary B Applegarth and Abhiram Ghadyalpatil met former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh at his residence here on Thursday.

Applegarth, the First Secretary of Political Affairs, and Political Specialist Ghadyalpatil discussed with Singh, a BJP leader, a wide range of issues, including the situation in the Union territory after the abrogation of Article 370. ''We had a wide-ranging discussion on post August 5, 2019, situation in Jammu and Kashmir, positivity in the approach of Kashmiri youth, prospects for new investors, Pakistan, terrorism and India-US relations,'' Singh said.

