Left Menu

Dutch to nominate Foreign Minister Hoekstra as EU Commissioner

"After consultations within the government and with the president of the European Commission, I have decided to put forward Wopke Hoekstra as candidate for the European Commission," Rutte said in a statement. Hoekstra was Dutch finance minister from 2017 until early 2022, when he was appointed as foreign minister in a new government.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 00:49 IST
Dutch to nominate Foreign Minister Hoekstra as EU Commissioner

The Dutch government will nominate outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as an EU commissioner, caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday, confirming media reports.

Hoekstra would replace Frans Timmermans, who quit on Tuesday to lead the Labour and Green Left parties in a joint ticket in Dutch national elections in November. "After consultations within the government and with the president of the European Commission, I have decided to put forward Wopke Hoekstra as candidate for the European Commission," Rutte said in a statement.

Hoekstra was Dutch finance minister from 2017 until early 2022, when he was appointed as foreign minister in a new government. That administration collapsed last month as it failed to reach an agreement on stricter immigration policies and Hoekstra had said he would not run again in the upcoming elections.

The new Dutch EU commissioner, who will need to pass a hearing in the European Parliament, is expected to handle climate change policies in the European Commission, and represent the 27-country EU at this year's United Nations climate summit in November. His candidacy is expected to be formally decided during the caretaker government's weekly meeting on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023