Left Menu

Ukrainian pilots to receive F-16 training in US

Several pilots and dozens of aircraft maintenance crew will take the training, Ryder added. On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands pledged to donate F-16s to Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding wish by Ukraine that it says will help strengthen air defenses and aid its counteroffensive against Russia's 2022 invasion.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 00:54 IST
Ukrainian pilots to receive F-16 training in US

The United States will begin flight training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in October, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The training will begin after the pilots receive English language training next month, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said. The flight training will take place in Arizona, Ryder added. Several pilots and dozens of aircraft maintenance crew will take the training, Ryder added.

On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands pledged to donate F-16s to Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding wish by Ukraine that it says will help strengthen air defenses and aid its counteroffensive against Russia's 2022 invasion. Norway's prime minister on Thursday said his country would also give Ukraine F-16s. Denmark has begun training eight Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16s. They have arrived at the Danish military air base in Skrydstrup along with 65 personnel who will be trained in maintaining and servicing the jets.

Last week, Ukraine said it would not be able to operate U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets this coming autumn and winter. Ukraine has repeatedly called on its Western allies to supply the country with F-16s, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said would be a signal that Russia's invasion would end in defeat.

U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in May. The West says it wants to help Ukraine defeat Russia but has repeatedly insisted it does not want to trigger a direct confrontation between the U.S.-backed NATO military alliance and Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global
3
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023