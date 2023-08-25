Ukraine's Zelenskiy speaks with US President Biden
Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 03:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 03:34 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said early on Friday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden. Zelenskiy said he thanked Biden for his Ukraine Independence Day greetings and support in the conflict with Russia.
"Together, we prove that freedom and independence are worth fighting for," he said in a statement.
