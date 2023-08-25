Left Menu

US judge dismisses Republican National Committee's email spam suit against Google

A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google that was brought late last year by the Republican National Committee for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders. In a filing made on Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Calabretta said that while it was a "close case," the political committee had not "sufficiently pled that Google acted in bad faith" in filtering RNC messages into the spam folders of users of its Gmail service.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2023 04:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2023 04:23 IST
US judge dismisses Republican National Committee's email spam suit against Google

A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google that was brought late last year by the Republican National Committee for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.

In a filing made on Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Calabretta said that while it was a "close case," the political committee had not "sufficiently pled that Google acted in bad faith" in filtering RNC messages into the spam folders of users of its Gmail service. "Accordingly, the Court will GRANT Defendant's Motion to Dismiss, with partial leave to amend," the judge wrote.

The RNC filed the lawsuit against Google in October last year and claimed Google was "discriminating" against the political committee based on its conservative views and had sent the organization's bulk emails for election fundraising and other matters to spam folders. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in California. Google rejected the claims. Lawyers for Google at law firm Perkins called the allegations a "far-fetched theory" and a "dark conspiracy."

Spam filters on email services typically weed out unsolicited "spam" messages and divert them to a separate folder. Republicans have long accused big tech companies of discriminating against conservative views and suppressing free speech, an assertion the companies strongly deny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

Musk threatens new lawsuit over hate speech report

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Wegovy weight-loss drug -source; Scientists solve the genetic puzzle of sex-related Y chromosome and more

Health News Roundup: Novo hires Thermo Fisher as second manufacturer for Weg...

 Global
3
Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

Faridabad cyber police busts gang of fraudsters, two arrested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information; North Korea says latest spy satellite launch failed, but will try again and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink se...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023