Biden, Zelenskiy discuss F-16 training of Ukrainian fighter pilots -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed on Thursday the start of training for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, the White House said.

Biden and Zelenskiy also discussed expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the White House said.

