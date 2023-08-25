Biden, Zelenskiy discuss F-16 training of Ukrainian fighter pilots -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed on Thursday the start of training for Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, the White House said.
Biden and Zelenskiy also discussed expedited approval for other nations to transfer their F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the White House said.
